JUNE 8, 2018

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY PU, 4 MICHELIN TIRES 255/60/19, TRACTOR TIRE 20./8/42. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: YJ SOFT TOP FOR A JEEP. 620-257-8711

WANTED: DUTCH DOOR OR 32″ DOOR. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: EDGER. WANTED: HARD TOP FOR A PJ JEEP, RIDING MOWER. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE RODS & REELS & MORE. 620-617-8051 OR 1219 JEFFERSON

WANTED: 4″ BAILER FOR A WATER WELL. 620-285-5398

FOR SALE: 22 REVOLVER, AR 15 PISTOL. 620-282-1480

FOR SALE: 72″ MARTY J RIDING MOWER. 785-394-1120 AFTER 5 OR 316-215-4092 ANYTIME

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT FREEZER. 620-653-2743

WANTED: 12′ PCS OF TIN/SHEET METAL FOR A DOG PEN. 785-324-0550 IN GREAT BEND.

WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS, WEED TRIMMER, 5 GALLON W/LIDS. 620-797-8057 OR 620-797-0049

FOR SALE: MEDIUM SIZE SQUIRREL CAGE FAN, DEER WARNING FOR A CAR, JOHN DEERE COMMERCIAL SNOW BLOWER. 923-1006

WANTED: SMALL ROTO-TILLER. 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 48″ RIDING MOWER W/EXTRA PARTS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: BOAT TRAILER W/UPDATES, WINCHES, BLOCK & TACKLE. 620-804-0110

WANTED: AIR CONDITIONER, 36″ STORM DOOR. 793-4993

FOR SALE: FOOSBALL TABLE, 2 DRAWER FILING CABINET, SPONGES FOR A FULLER BRUSH MOP. 620-285-6266

FOR SALE: 26′ STEEL CARGO BOX W/LIFT, 35′ TRIPLE AXLE TRAILER. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 2 – 2001 CROWN VICTORIA’S, 4 – TIRES 195/75/14 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: AMISH GLIDER, METAL POLES, CANON CAMERA. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: H & S V RAKE, STIHL TRIMMER. 620-786-8647

WANTED: SLIDING GLASS DOOR. 620-282-2168

FOR SALE: 8′ POOL TABLE. 620-639-7373

COMPASSION AND CARING, YOUR FAMILY CAN COUNT ON MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS, BACKED BY FIVE GENERATIONS OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUST. CALL RYAN MINNIS TODAY AT 620-564-2300. MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS 620-564-2300

THREE FAMILY GARAGE SALE AND STORAGE SHED CLEAN OUT AT 707 WASHINGTON. STARTS AT 4 THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUES TOMORROW FROM 8AM UNTIL 12PM. SOLID WOOD DINING TABLE AND CHAIRS, TOOLBOX, MEN & WOMEN MOTORCYCLE VEST AND CHAPS, MEN & WOMEN’S CLOTHING, LARGE MEN SUITS, HOLIDAY DECORATIONS, TOYS, HOUSEWARES, CAKE DECORATING SUPPLIES, KNICK-KNACK, AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION. THIS IS A CASH ONLY SALE

THE CITY OF GREAT BEND WILL HAVE ITS ANNUAL PUBLIC AUCTION TOMORROW FROM 5:30 PM UNTIL, THE LOCATION: GREAT BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT, 1217 WILLIAMS STREET. THE AUCTIONEER KEN SCHREMMER OF SCHREMMER REALITY AUCTION & APPRAISERS LC. ITEMS TO BE SOLD WILL BE UNUSED CITY EQUIPMENT, LOST OR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY, BICYCLES, TOOLS, AND MISCELLANEOUS PROPERTY.

GARAGE SALE: THE SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 7:30AM UNTIL 1:00PM AT 3304 17TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. YOU WILL FIND A BED FRAME, CHESTS OF DRAWERS, GLIDER ROCKER, CLEAN TWIN MATTRESS, PICTURE FRAMES. ALSO, STROLLER, CHILD’S PLAY KITCHEN, MENS BIKE, MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SUCH AS A WALKER AND ADDITIONAL MEDICAL ITEMS, CLOTHING IN LARGE MEN, TODDLER GIRLS AND WOMENS SIZES AND SO MUCH MORE.

