Hays edges Great Bend 4-3

The Great Bend Bat Cats have been close but have yet to record their first Jayhawk League Victory. The Bat Cats lost their second straight 1-run game Thursday night, falling to the Hays Larks 4-3 at Larks Park in Hays.

Thursday night’s game was tied at three with Hays batting in the bottom of the eighth when Matt Munoz doubled on the first pitch of the at bat scoring what would prove to be the winning run.

For the second straight night, the Bat Cats were either ahead in the game or tied. They took the early lead 2-0 with a pair of runs in the 2nd before Hays tied it up at 2-2 in the 4th. Great Bend again took the lead with a single run in the 5th but the Larks would again tie it up at 3-3 in the bottom half of the inning setting up Munoz’s heroics in the 8th.

Easton Smith pitched well in his first start of the year for the Bat Cats. He allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out two. Neil Lemmons took the loss, allowing one run and four hits over three innings. Jack Bordovsky led the offense going 2-for-4 with a home run in the second.

The Bats Cats are now 0-3 in Jayhawk League play and 2-4 overall. Great Bend will host Oklahoma City Friday night at Al Burns Field. Admission is free for the 7 p.m. contest.