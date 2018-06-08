Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas rebounded from his first loss of the season to pitch three-hit ball over seven innings and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Miami Marlins 4-1. Mikolas allowed an unearned run, struck out five and walked one, improving to 7-1 and lowering his ERA to 2.27. Jordan Hicks and Bud Norris finished the four-hitter. Jose Martinez and Luke Volt homered. Trevor Richards gave up three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. He was born in Aviston, Illinois, 50 miles from St. Louis.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to make a winner of Paul Blackburn in his first start of the season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Matt Olson hit his 13th home run, Stephen Piscotty singled three times and Marcus Semien added two hits and an RBI to help the A’s to their third win in four games against the Royals over the past seven days.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died. He was 95.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The aura of Augie Garrido is everywhere at Texas. His jersey hangs in the dugout. His initials are on the uniforms and signs around the stadium. The national championship-winning coach died in March. But the Longhorns fans and players have made sure that he is far from forgotten in a resurgent season at Texas. The Longhorns host Tennessee Tech this weekend in an NCAA super regional. At stake is a berth in the College World Series.

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict two Baylor football players in an alleged sexual assault. Baylor coach Matt Rhule said in March that John Arthur and Tre’von Lewis had been suspended from the team. McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna says the grand jury determined there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed to trial for either player in a reported November 2017 assault. A university spokeswoman said the players’ status has not changed and declined further comment.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas basketball player Andrew Jones has been approved for online-based coursework for summer school and move into a dorm. Those are big steps toward an eventual return to the program as he continues treatment for leukemia. Jones was diagnosed in January and spent weeks in Houston getting treatment.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets of Washington Thursday night to celebrate the franchise’s first Stanley Cup and the city’s first title in the major four professional sports since 1992. After the Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on the road in Game 5, celebrations erupted inside their home arena at the viewing party and around Chinatown. Fans chanted, “We got the Cup!” and then “Ovi! Ovi” as captain Alex Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is expected to file a lawsuit against the city’s Police Department for an arrest in January during which officers used a stun gun when they detained him for a parking violation. Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen says he is filing the lawsuit in federal court Friday afternoon. Officers swarmed Brown and took him down when he didn’t immediately take his hands out of his pockets as ordered. He had been standing and talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking on a disabled spot outside a Walgreens.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tiger Woods will play the opening two rounds of the U.S. Open with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, which feels like a grouping of Nos. 1-2-3 in the world ranking. Except that Woods is No. 80. The USGA released its tee times Thursday for the U.S. Open next week at Shinnecock Hills, and it offered two stacked groups for the morning and afternoon.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 Chi White Sox 2

Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 4, 10 Innings

Final Detroit 7 Boston 2

Final Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 4

Final Houston 5 Texas 2

Final Oakland 4 Kansas City 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Pittsburgh 7

Final Cincinnati 7 Colorado 5, 13 Innings

Final St. Louis 4 Miami 1

Final Chi Cubs 4 Philadelphia 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 4 Vegas 3