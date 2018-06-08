Driver hospitalized after rear-end semi crash in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Friday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by Alex Lee Ropp, 23, Inman, was westbound on U.S. 56 two miles west of Chase. The semi rear-ended a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Jude Matthew, 56, Hiram, GA., that had slowed to turn north on 6th Road.

Matthew was transported to the hospital in Lyons. Ropp was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.