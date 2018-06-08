Cop Shop (6/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/7)
Battery
At 9 p.m. a report of battery was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/7)
Theft
At 1:24 p.m. theft of $500 from her wallet was reported at 5528 Eisenhower Avenue.
Chest Pain
At 2:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 908 9th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:12 p.m. Martin Martinez was arrested on two Barton County District Court warrants at 18th Street & Adams Street.
At 9:19 p.m. Travis Watkins was arrested on two GBMC warrants and obstruction at 3rd Street & Heizer Street.
Heart Problems
At 10:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2807 17th Street.