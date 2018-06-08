Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/7)

BOOKED: James C. Skinner Jr. on Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryan Lang of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jonathan Scothorn of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Matthew Sanderson of Larned on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Antonio Brison of Ellinwood on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $2,058.50 cash only or 175 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,140.50 cash only or 60 days in jail.

BOOKED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,258.32 cash only and BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Travis Watkins of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is set at $1,085 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $1,017.50 cash only. GBPD for interference with LEO, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Holyrood on BTDC case for distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal turn.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Claflin on BTDC case for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond.

RELEASED: Jeremy L. Hood on Barton County District Court warrant to KDOC.

RELEASED: Christopher M. Hughes on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Maisha Allen on Barton County probation serve sentence.