83-year-old Kansas woman dies after crash with semi

SEWARD COUNTY —A Kansas woman died due to injuries from a Thursday accident in Seward County.

Just after 1p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Tucker Road and Country Estates for a reported injury accident, according to Captain Patrick McClurg

A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Alvita McCollom, 83, was stopped at the stop sign on east Tucker Road. The driver failed to yield. A 2005 Peterbilt semi traveling north on Country Estates collided at the intersection with the Mercury.

McCollom was transported to Southwest Medical Center by Seward County EMS with injuries. She later died while receiving treatment, according to McClurg.

The 57-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.