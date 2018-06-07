Where the money goes, local agencies ask Great Bend for funding

Multiple agencies in Great Bend receive funding from the City to either finance their organization or supplement their budget for the year. The agencies went before the Great Bend City Council this week with their 2019 budget requests.

Out of the nine agencies listed, five of them were seeking increases in funding from the previous year.

The Barton County Fair asked for $10,000, a $2,000 jump from 2018. Fair President Charles Atkinson says the extra money would help with rising electricity bills from Midwest Energy. The Fair pays a portion of the electric bills for the Great Bend Expo Complex even when it is not being used.

Charles Atkinson Audio

The Great Bend Tree Board asked for $5,000 in 2019, compared to the $4,000 received in 2018. The Golden Belt Humane Society is seeking another five percent increase to take their City budget to $89,250 in 2019.

The Great Bend Senior Center’s request came in at $234,254, up $18,285 from 2018. Senior Center Director Rosie Tomlin says the Center is looking at purchasing two new vehicles for their public transportation fleet this upcoming fiscal year to meet Kansas Department of Transportation standards.

Rosie Tomlin Audio

As reported earlier this week, the biggest increase request came from the Great Bend Public Library. The Library received $727,000 this year, and asked for $755,050 for 2019. In 2017, the Library was given $555,000, but received a one-time payout in 2018 from an excess cash fund for the Library.

Other agencies asking for the same budget from the previous year…

Great Bend Beautification – $2,000

Great Bend Municipal Band – $2,500

Sunflower Diversified Services, Recycling – $18,000

Barton County Historical Society – $10,000