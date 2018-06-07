Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died. He was 95.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Derek Dietrich homered and had four hits to lead the Miami Marlins past the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3. Lewis Brinson launched two solo homers for Miami, the second multihomer game of his career.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One start after his return from Tommy John surgery, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes had a season-ending operation that repaired a tendon attached to the strained latissimus dorsi muscle in the upper right side of his back. St. Louis said Dr. Anthony Romeo operated in Philadelphia. Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch said there was partial fraying between the lat tendon and the bone and the surgery reattached the tendon to the bone. Recovery time is expected to be six months.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton homered for the third time in four games and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-3 after Shohei Ohtani was removed early because of a blister on his pitching hand. It was the second time this season Ohtani left a game due to a blister on his right middle finger.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former NFL running back Reggie Bush says dangerous conditions at a St. Louis stadium led to a season-ending injury in a case that could leave the city on the hook for damages, even though the Rams are long gone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that defendants in the civil trial, which began Tuesday, include two public entities. Bush was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in November 2015 when he slipped and fell in a game after being pushed out of bounds at the former Edward Jones Dome.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say they arrested a woman who allegedly set several small fires while wandering around Kauffman Stadium. Royals spokesman Toby Cook says none of the fires caused any significant damage at the stadium. Police arrested 36-year-old Bridget DePriest early Wednesday and issued her a summons for trespassing and openly burning.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray will undergo a cleanup procedure on his left wrist and could miss several months. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t announced the news.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a career playoffs-high 43 points leading the Golden State Warriors to a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. With the win, the Warriors hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and no team in NBA playoff history has ever come back from such a deficit. LeBron James scored 33 points for Cleveland which will try to stave off elimination and avoid a Golden State sweep in Game 4 Friday night.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final resumes in Las Vegas Thursday night with the Washington Capitals one win away from their first NHL title. The Caps who are in their 43rd year of existence, lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. The Golden Knights have dropped three straight games after winning the opener of the Final.

PARIS (AP) — Ten-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is scheduled to resume his rain-suspended quarterfinal match against 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros Thursday. Nadal dropped the opening set 6-4, and was serving for the second set at 5-3, 30-15 when the rain halted play for the day Wednesday. Nadal had not lost a set at the French Open since 2015.

ARIS (AP) — The women’s semifinals are scheduled at the French Open Thursday. Top-seeded Simona Halep will play third-seeded Garbine Muguruza and 13th-seeded Madison Keys takes on 10th-seeded Sloane Stephens in an All-American matchup. Keys and Stephens have only played each other twice before, with Stephens winning both matches, including last year’s U.S. Open final.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 11 Tampa Bay 2

Final Baltimore 1 N-Y Mets 0

Final Cleveland 3 Milwaukee 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Toronto 0, 13 Innings

Final Boston 7 Detroit 1

Final Texas 8 Oakland 2

Final Houston 7 Seattle 5

Final Chi White Sox 5 Minnesota 2

Final L-A Angels 4 Kansas City 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 3 Atlanta 1

Final San Francisco 5 Arizona 4, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 11 L-A Dodgers 9

Final Colorado 6 Cincinnati 3

Final Chi Cubs 7 Philadelphia 5

Final Miami 11 St. Louis 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 110 Cleveland 102