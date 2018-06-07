Police: Kan. woman reports $32,000 loss in IRS scam

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a an alleged scam.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police filed a report for theft by deception in the 3700 block of Peach Tree Cir. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Activity report. A 44-year-old Manhattan told police an unknown suspect was scammed her out of money by impersonating the IRS.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $32,000.00.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.