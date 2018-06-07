Kia the drug dog paying dividends for Sheriff’s Office

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies in the county have had a very active spring and early summer when it comes to drug arrests, especially arrests that have included the confiscation of methamphetamine.

The department’s efforts were bolstered in March with the addition of a new four legged detective.

K-9 officer Kia was obtained in a trade with the city of Great Bend and according to Sheriff Lieutenant Steve Billinger, the addition of Kia to the force has had a big impact.

In the trade with the city, the Great Bend Police Department offered up Kia along with dog training equipment and a K-9 equipped vehicle to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. In return, the Police Department received $38,000 for a new Ford Interceptor vehicle. Kia was reunited with his former handler Adam Hales who left GBPD last year to work for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Great Bend Police Department still has K-9 officer Lazer on its force for their drug investigations.