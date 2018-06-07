Kan. man accused of abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child abuse of his girlfriend’s daughter.

On May 23, a woman took her 4-year-old daughter to a Wichita hospital for treatment of facial injuries, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Following a report to law enforcement, police arrested the woman’s 21-year-old boyfriend Dylan Yohe.

According to the Sedgwick County booking report, Yohe was jailed Wednesday on requested charges of child abuse and failure to appear. Total bond is $102,500.

Yohe has five traffic related convictions and a weapons conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.