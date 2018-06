JUNE 7, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: FOG LIGHTS, FLIP PHONE, CONCRETE YARD ART. 620- 786-1945

FOR SALE: DESK TOP COMPUTER/MONITOR/KEYBOARD, FISHING EQUIPMENT. 1219 JEFFERSON 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS FOR A FARM TRACTOR, CANS OF R12 FREON. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: WEIGHT BENCH W/WEIGHTS, KITCHEN CABINETS. 620-786-9940

WANTED: LIFT CHAIR 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: BOW-FLEX EXTREME, PRO-FORM TREADMILL. 620-617-4293

FOR SALE: 1 WHEEL FOR JEEP WRANGER, 5 WHEELS FOR A FORD, HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE PARTS. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN W/4WD/TOPPER/BRUSH GUARD, DEWALT POWER TOOLS. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: FOOSBALL TABLE, 2 DRAWER FILE CABINET. 620-285-6266

FOR SALE: LARGE GREENHOUSE 22X24 W/EXHAUST FAN/LOUVERED FENCE/NEW TOP/BEDDING TABLES/SUN SHADE WILL PIECE IT OUT. 785-731-1127

WANTED: 1996 NISSAN ALTIMA FUEL CYLINDER OR THE WHOLE CAR. 620-285-9303

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: FLOOR FURNACE, FREE: WEGELE RIDING MOWER, 20′ CAMPER. 620-617-5676

FOR SALE: DARTH HAY RAKE, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL 42’SHEDDED, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL 42’/SHEDDED. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA W/LOW MILES/PRISTINE CONDITION. 620-491-1570

FOR SALE: POLAROID CAMERA. WANTED: 1994 TOYOTA PU PARTS, CLOTHES WASHER. 620-894-0200

FOR SALE: TOW DOLLY, 1971 AMC JAVELIN. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: FREEZER. 620-653-2743

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THE CITY OF GREAT BEND WILL HAVE ITS ANNUAL PUBLIC AUCTION TOMORROW FROM 5:30 PM UNTIL, THE LOCATION: GREAT BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT, 1217 WILLIAMS STREET. THE AUCTIONEER KEN SCHREMMER OF SCHREMMER REALITY AUCTION & APPRAISERS LC. ITEMS TO BE SOLD WILL BE UNUSED CITY EQUIPMENT, LOST OR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY, BICYCLES, TOOLS, AND MISCELLANEOUS PROPERTY.

GARAGE SALE: THE SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 7:30AM UNTIL 1:00PM AT 3304 17TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. YOU WILL FIND A BED FRAME, CHESTS OF DRAWERS, GLIDER ROCKER, CLEAN TWIN MATTRESS, PICTURE FRAMES. ALSO, STROLLER, CHILD’S PLAY KITCHEN, MENS BIKE, MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SUCH AS A WALKER AND ADDITIONAL MEDICAL ITEMS, CLOTHING IN LARGE MEN, TODDLER GIRLS AND WOMENS SIZES AND SO MUCH MORE.

