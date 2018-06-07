Indictment: Man flew to KC to meet 7-year-old, her mom for sex

KANSAS CITY – A Colorado man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday after traveling to Kansas City to meet an undercover FBI agent, whom he believed to be a mother with her 7-year-old daughter, for sex, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Ryan Edward Mausner, 42, of Basalt, Colo., was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City

Tuesday’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Mausner on May 25, 2018.

The federal indictment charges Mausner with one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, and one count of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Mausner was actually communicating (via the Kik messaging application and texts) with an undercover FBI agent, who portrayed a single mother with a 5-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Mausner allegedly engaged the undercover agent in several private chat sessions in which he said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the mother and daughter.

In the course of these chats, the affidavit says, Mausner made numerous sexually suggestive or overtly sexually explicit comments including BDSM terminology about the mother and daughter.

Mausner traveled from Denver, Colo., to Kansas City on May 25, 2018, and arrived at Kansas City International Airport at about 5 p.m.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.