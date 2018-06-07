Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND – Hugo Younker, 86, died on June 7, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend, Kansas. He was born in Wallace County, Kansas, on May 18, 1932, to Edward and Anne (Deckant) Younker. He married Margaret Anne VanEaton, on May 17, 1953, at Oakley, Kansas.

Coming from Logan County, Kansas, Hugo was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose. He worked as owner/operator of Hugo’s Repair, an oilfield and irrigation equipment company, for over 50 years.

Survivors include wife, Margaret Anne of the home; son, Nicholas Younker and wife Theresa of Ellinwood; daughters, Cynthia Kephart and husband Dennis of Great Bend, Pamela Light of Wichita, Kansas and Kathleen Harlow and husband Pat of Yardley, Pennsylvania; he had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Boy’s Home of Great Bend. Services will be announced at a later date.

