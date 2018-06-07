Governor candidate Orman highlights ways to improve Great Bend & the State

Greg Orman spent much of Thursday visiting with business and community leaders in Great Bend. The Independent Kansas Governor candidate attended the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Hour, a ribbon cutting at Barton Community College, and met with multiple businessmen and businesswomen throughout the afternoon.

Orman noted one of the challenges in a community like Great Bend is creating jobs to keep younger people in town.

Orman is a business owner and entrepreneur that unsuccessfully ran for a position on the U.S. Senate in 2014, losing to Senator Pat Roberts.

Orman says to build Great Bend and the rest of Kansas, the State needs to focus on its major strength…distribution.

Orman also felt Kansas needs to promote its rural lifestyle. The State should not be ashamed of small towns and instead highlight the advantages of rural communities.