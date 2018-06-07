GREAT BEND – Gayle Cargill, 101, passed away at Riverbend Assisted Living, Great Bend, on June 7, 2018. She was born on May 31, 1917 at Washington, Oklahoma to John Thomas and Myrtle Kindness (Johnston) Leachman.

Gayle lived most of her life in the Plainview, Texas area. She was married to P.V. Cargill in 1934. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage before his death in 1989. Gayle moved to Great Bend in 1997 and into Riverbend in 2011. She is a charter member of Heartland Community Church. Before experiencing visual and health limitations, she lived a very active life, including such things as painting, line dancing, bridge, travel and involvement in her church.

Survivors include daughter, Kay Savage and husband Pastor Roy Savage of Great Bend; she has four grandchildren, Jerry Noel and wife Mary, Cary Savage, Greg Savage and wife Heidi and Krista Ball and husband Mark; nineteen great-grandchildren; and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paris Vance (P.V.) Cargill; daughter, Shirley Rhinehart; two grandchildren, Ray Noel and Theresa Peterson; and three sisters, Modell Sample, Inez Stovall and Wynona Inman.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 11, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Savage, grandson and other family members presiding at Bryant Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 1 to 9 p.m. Burial will be in Plainview, Texas, and will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Riverbend Assisted Living (staff and families), in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

