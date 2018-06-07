Family starts foundation to honor Kan. woman who died in boat crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —The family of a Kansas woman, one of three who died in a Missouri boat crash, has started a foundation in her honor.

Hailey Hochanadel, 21, Olathe, died in the early hours of May 19 after the boat struck a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Twenty-three-year-old Joseph LeMark and 24-year-old Daniel Lewis both of Overland Park also died. Ashley Lamb, 22, a senior at Kansas State University remains hospitalized from injuries in the crash.

The family says charitable fund will go towards causes that Hailey was passionate about including anti bullying and the mentally disabled, according to the GoFundMe page.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. May 19 throwing Hochanedel, LeMark and 22-year-old Hayden Frazier and into the water, according to the MSHP. All five people involved were friends who graduated from high school in Olathe.