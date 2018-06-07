Cop Shop (6/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/6)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 120 Avenue & NW 130 Road.

At 7:44 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 100 Avenue & NW 150 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/6)

Theft

At 2:35 a.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported a subject in a red pickup leaving without paying for fuel.

Breathing Problems

At 9:17 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street Lot 16.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:05 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:47 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 3200 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Monroe Street.