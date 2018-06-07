Bat Cats lose on 9th inning walkoff

Dodge City’s Jake Cruce singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 9th inning last night to give the Dodge City A’s a 9-8 victory over the Great Bend Bat Cats in a Jayhawk League contest at Cavalier Field in Dodge last night.

The A’s rallied to win the game after trailing 7-2 early before tying the game by scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th. The Bat Cats would regain the lead with a single run the 8th before Dodge tied it up with a single tally in the 8th and then the winning run in the 9th.

The Bat Cats drop to 0-2 in Jayhawk League play and are now 2-3 on the season. Dodge City is now 1-0 after picking up a victory in their season opener.

Great Bend is back on the road Thursday as they travel to Hays to face the Larks in a 7 p.m. game at Larks Park.