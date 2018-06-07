Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/6)

BOOKED: Austin Amos of Hutchinson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Verdiana Dominguez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Claflin on BTDC case for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Holyrood on BTDC case for distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal turn, no bond.

RELEASED: Nicholas Ney of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.