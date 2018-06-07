Acquisition phase for this year’s Big Benefit Auction is underway

If you want you have a big fundraising auction, you have to have items and services to auction off. That’s what is taking place now as the Barton Community College Foundation has begun the acquisition phase for the 40th annual Big Benefit Auction that will take place August 25th at the Columbus Club in Great Bend. During the month of June, volunteers will be calling on merchants and individuals who would like to donate items or services for this year’s event that Foundation Director Coleen Cape says is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Coleen Cape Audio

Judy Fox is the Foundation Chair for this year’s event and believes strongly in the mission of the college and the foundation.

Judy Fox Audio

There are many different ways to be part of the 2018 action. Individuals or businesses can be an auction underwriter, a major event sponsor, auction patron and donor, cash contributor, or by purchasing tickets that will go on sale in July.

If you would like to donate and have not been contacted by a volunteer, contact the Barton Community College Foundation office.