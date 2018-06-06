Woman jailed after allegedly setting fires at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who allegedly set fires inside Kauffman Stadium early Wednesday.

Just before 5a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Kauffman Stadium at 1 Royal Way in regard to an EMS call, according to Darin Snapp with KCPD.

A stadium security officer told police that just after 4:30 a.m. he made contact with a woman later identified as 31-year-old Bridget L. Depriest who had unlawfully entered the stadium.

The security officer noticed her on the field with a flashlight and made contact with her.

Depriest told security she had been in the park since approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday and had entered through a gate on the southeast side of the stadium.

She stated she had been there all day and had walked the field and stadium.

The security officer stated there was what appeared to be trash and a bag out on the field. He told the woman to collect it and leave. After collecting the items and putting them in a bag she left them by the south side dugout.

The security officer showed police where debris had been left on the field. When checking the field it was discovered that Depriest had set three small fires on the field causing small burn marks in the grass.

During an area canvass, authorities located Depriest outside the stadium on the south east side near a vehicle gate. She was taken into custody and transported to East Patrol for booking. She was issued a summons for trespassing and openly burning resulting in property damage, according to Snapp.

Officials will review security footage to determine how long Depriest had been in the stadium.

The Royals played in Anaheim, California Tuesday. They lost to the Angels 1-0.



