Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brian Anderson and J.T. Riddle homered to help a shaky Jose Urena get his first win of the season as the Miami Marlins stopped a six-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Anderson had a two-run homer and two singles for the Marlins, who had lost nine of 10.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Heaney pitched a one-hitter on his 27th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Heaney only allowed a single to Hunter Dozier with one out in the fifth and needed 116 pitches to pitch his first complete game.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated All-Stars Yadier Molina and Carlos Martínez from the 10-day disabled list.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley said he’s excited quarterback Kyler Murray will remain with the Sooners in the fall, despite the Oakland A’s drafting the outfielder ninth in the Major League Baseball Draft. Riley congratulated Murray in a statement Tuesday and says he’s “looking forward to getting him back around our team this summer.” Riley said the two had previously discussed Murray’s baseball prospects and he expected Murray to stay at Oklahoma.

National Headlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner tossed six solid innings in his long-awaited season debut but was outpitched by Patrick Corbin as the Arizona Diamondbacks held off San Francisco 3-2, ending the Giants’ five-game winning streak. More than two months after breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand during his final start of spring training, Bumgarner allowed two runs and eight hits in his first regular-season outing.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and had four hits, Dansby Swanson and Nick Markakis also went deep and the Atlanta Braves routed the San Diego Padres 14-1. Sean Newcomb and Luke Jackson combined on a four-hitter for the NL East leaders, who unloaded with 18 hits one night after losing the series opener 11-4.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Heaney pitched a one-hitter on his 27th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Heaney only allowed a single to Hunter Dozier with one out in the fifth and needed 116 pitches to pitch his first complete game.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chris Iannetta hit a two-run homer off Anthony DeSclafani in his return to the mound, and Carlos Gonzalez added a three-run shot, powering the Colorado Rockies to a 9-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Colorado had lost four in a row, its longest slide since it dropped eight straight last June.

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, Nick Williams homered and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game slide with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Williams had three RBIs and Eflin allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings on an unseasonably cool night at Wrigley Field with the wind blowing in.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final Cleveland 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Baltimore 2 N-Y Mets 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Chi White Sox 2

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Toronto 2

Final Boston 6 Detroit 0

Final Chi White Sox 6 Minnesota 3

Final Texas 7 Oakland 4

Final Seattle 7 Houston 1

Final L-A Angels 1 Kansas City 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 0

Final Colorado 9 Cincinnati 6

Final Philadelphia 6 Chi Cubs 1

Final Miami 7 St. Louis 4

Final Atlanta 14 San Diego 1

Final Arizona 3 San Francisco 2