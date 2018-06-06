Two Kansas men arrested with 2 pounds of heroin

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Two men from Kansas City, Kan., were indicted today on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than two pounds of heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Hugo Miguel Lopez-Erazo, 30, Kansas City, Kan., and Cesar Donai Bautista, 38, Kansas City, Kan., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. In addition, Lopez-Erazo is charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of distributing heroin. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in July and August 2017, and January and May 2018 in Wyandotte County, Kan.

According to court documents, in May 2018 investigators working undercover arranged to buy two pounds of heroin from the defendants. Investigators met the defendants in a parking lot on South 18th Street in Kansas City, Kan., where they seized the heroin and arrested Lopez-Erazo and Bautista.

Upon conviction, the alleged crimes carry the following penalties:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin: Not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million on each count.

Distribution of heroin: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James Ward is prosecuting.