Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.