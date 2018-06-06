Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 11 to 13 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.