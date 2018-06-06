Summer Youth Activities are in Full Swing

written by: Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent

My job as an Extension Educator switches gear during the summer months and I have the opportunity to spend time supporting youth activities. This past week our office was literally buzzing when twelve youngsters signed up to learn how to be a responsible babysitter.

Our four-hour class touched on understanding the ages and stages of children, safety issues, first aid, and nutrition. Marissa, our summer intern, and McKinna, from the Rec. Center staff, helped with leading some of the activities. We made sure to include a quiet game as well as making shaker pudding which is always a favorite.

Another fun activity which will be held twice this summer is “StoryWalk.” Wednesday, June 20, we’ll be setting up the book, “What Pet Should I get?” This fun book will be displayed on white boards and placed around the perimeter of My Backyard Playground located at 2715 18 th Street from 9:30 – 11:30 am. Besides reading the book, kids will have a chance to learn about caring for and approaching a pet dog.

The July StoryWalk book is titled, “Count on Pablo.” It is another fun story which will reinforce the counting and money. Children pre-school age through age 12 are welcome to join us for our StoryWalks.

4-H camp at Rock Springs Ranch and a Day camp in Barton County on June 21 to introduce 4-H projects to younger children are all great learning activities. Barton County pre-fair activities are just around the corner too. 4-H’ers are busy finishing up project work and filling out pre-entry forms. One activity I am involved with is the Clothing Construction, Fashion Revue and Fiber arts judging. Mark your calendars for the Public Fashion Revue, which is set for Thursday, July 5, at 7:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

And while you are filling out the summer calendar make sure you note the Barton County Fair dates: July 11-15. I hope to see you there!