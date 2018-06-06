Son of a former Great Bend couple is drafted by Pittsburgh

The son of Stan and Jana Kaiser (Grimes) was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday in the MLB draft.

Connor Kaiser was selected in the third round (86th overall) by the Pirates. Kaiser, the starting shortstop at Vanderbilt, made national headlines Sunday by hitting a school record-tying three homers and tying an NCAA tournament record with 10 RBIs in the Commodores’ 19-6 regional-clinching win over Clemson.

Stan and Jana are 1981 graduates of Great Bend High School and currently live in Johnson County where Connor attended Blue Valley High School.