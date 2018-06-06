Sheriff: 5-year-old Kansas girl shot by sibling

PRATT COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting.

The shooting on Wednesday morning injured a 5-year-old girl in the southeast part of Pratt County, according to a media release from Sheriff Jimmy White.

The girl suffered a single gunshot wound from a shotgun to the left arm. She was shot by a sibling.

Pratt County EMS, and Pratt County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the incident. No names are being released at this time.

A life Team helicopter transferred the girl to a Wichita hospital.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details.