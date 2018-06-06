Police: Someone shattered windshields in Ellis County

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Law enforcement officials in Ellis County are investigating a pair of incidents where someone threw an object from one vehicle and caused damage to another vehicle.

According to Lt. Brandon Wright with the Hays Police Department, the first incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. May 30 in the area of 41st and Autumn Lane.

Wright said a Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on 41st when a vehicle traveling in the other direction threw an object out the window. That object struck the windshield of the Jeep causing it to shatter.

The second incident was reported just before 10 p.m. June 4 in the 200 block of West 41st.

According to Wright, a Toyota Scion was traveling eastbound on 41st when someone in an oncoming vehicle threw something out the window. The object struck the windshield of the Scion causing it to shatter.

Wright said because that incident happened outside the city limits of Hays the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. The HPD assisted with the search for the suspect’s vehicle.

In both incidents, the victim’s vehicle was reportedly wet after being hit by the object but no debris was found at either scene, according to Wright, which suggested the objects could be water balloons.

The vehicle involved in both cases is described as an older model pickup that is brown in color or two-toned with brown on it, according to Wright.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” said Wright. “Windows being broken out are a showering the occupants with glass inside the vehicles.”

They are asking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons involved in these incidents.

“If they see a vehicle like that, report the location and, if they can get a tag number, that would be good as well,” said Wright.

The Hays Police Department can be contacted at (785) 625-1030.