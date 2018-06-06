Larks take down Bat Cats 11-6

The Hays Larks grabbed the lead early and never gave it up as they beat the Great Bend Bat Cats 11-6 in both teams Jayhawk League opener Tuesday night at Al Burns Field.

Hays scored two runs in the first to take the early lead before Great Bend answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 2-2. But the Larks would gradually increase their lead to 10-3 after 4 1/2 innings and the Bat Cats could not make up the difference as they fall to 0-1 in league play and 2-2 on the season.

Great Bend had 11 hits in the game with Chris Swanberg, Austin McNicholas, Nolan Riley, and Nick Urban-Michalak all collecting multiple hits. Riley hit a solo home run in the 8th. Zach Curry took the loss for the Bat Cats, allowing seven runs on four hits over four innings while striking out four.

The Bat Cats now head to Dodge City tonight for a single game with the A’s before heading to Hays Thursday for a rematch with the Larks.