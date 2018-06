MCPHERSON COUNTY —U.S. 56 Highway is closed between 4th Avenue and Plum Avenue on the west side of McPherson county, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) has arrived to investigate the Wednesday morning two vehicle fatal crash.

Rice County Law Enforcement had attempted to stop one of the vehicles involved in Rice County prior to fatal crash in McPherson County.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.