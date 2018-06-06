Kansas Transportation Task Force to include local members

A state task force will study the Kansas transportation system under a mandate signed into law on May 16 by Governor Jeff Colyer. Kansas is at the tail-end of a 10-year transportation plan, and the panel will make recommendations for the next long-term proposal.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says the study will include public meetings throughout the state.

Peters announced that the task force will include two local representatives from the Golden Belt. Troy Waymaster, a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, and Kip Spray from Venture Corporation in Great Bend will be on the committee. Peters was hopeful that the task force would find a way to bring back a highway program.

Lawmakers have swept billions of dollars from the highway fund to help balance the state budget. The new spending plan signed continues that practice, but less so than in some past years.