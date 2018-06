JUNE 6, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 4 POST FOR A CHAIN LINK FENCE, FOG LIGHTS, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: OCTAGON TABLE W/6 ARM CHAIRS. 620-617-7918

FOR SALE: BOW-FLEX EXTREME, PRO-FORM TREADMILL. 620-617-4293

FOR SALE: CANS OF R12 FREON, 2 DIRT MOVER/SCRAPER/LOADER/LAND LEVELER. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: SUCKER RODS, PIPE POSTS. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: PANASONIC PHONE SYSTEM W/2 PHONES/ANSWERING MACHINE, HAND HELD SHOWER HOSE. 620-786-6996

FOR SALE: WEIGHT BENCH W/WEIGHTS, KITCHEN CABINETS. 620-786-9940

FOR SALE: LARGE WHEELCHAIR, STARTER FOR A 22HP KOHLER ENGINE. 620-786-0701

FOR SALE: 2 DRAWER FILE CABINET, FOOSBALL TABLE. 620-285-6266

WANTED: LAWNMOWER W/BIG WHEEL. 620-282-7254

FOR SALE: TOWMASTER TOW DOLLY, 1971 AMC JAVELIN. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR. WANTED: ALUMINUM CHEVY WHEELS 15″ W/5-3/4″ , YAMAHA GRIZZLY PLASTIC PARTS. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT FREEZER. 620-653-2743

WANTED: WEED TRIMMER, WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-797-8057 OR 620-797-0049

FOR SALE: COMPUTER TABLE (NEW) W/EXTRAS. 620-564-2347

FOR SALE: CHINA HUTCH, DRESSERS, FUTON (NO MATTRESS). 620-617-6949

WANTED: ELECTRIC RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, COUCH & LOVESEAT. 620-282-4583

WANTED: PU TOPPER FOR A DODGE DAKOTA. WANTED: TIRES 31/10/50/15 OR 33/10/50/15 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: HOG. 620-282-0933

FOR SALE: 2 SHOP LIGHTS. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL MICROWAVE, METAL LOCKER, 2 DISPLAY CABINETS. 620-617-5136

WANTED: TIRES 11.2X28 REAR WHEEL FOR AN 8N FORD TRACTOR. 620-282-8412

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS, CHILD’S TABLE & CHAIRS. 620-617-3505

