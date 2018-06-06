Five drug arrests made in Ellinwood

On Tuesday, June 5 at 6:36 p.m., the Ellinwood Police Department executed a narcotics related search warrant at 208 West B Street in Ellinwood.

Upon entering the residence officers located a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Five adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office Booking Log from Tuesday, Tina Creamer, Larry Carpenter, Antonio Brison, Cierra Most, and James Cline were all arrested for possession of meth.

All five subjects were booked on a $10,000 bond. Creamer posted her bond and was released.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional arrests are anticipated.