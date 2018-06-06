Cop Shop (6/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/5)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:04 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NE 180 Road.
Warrant Arrest
At 7:41 a.m. Travis Leech was arrested on a KWDC warrant for DWS at 801 Odell Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 8:59 p.m. a burglary was reported at 250 SE 50 Avenue in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/5)
Theft
At 9:03 a.m. Presto – Circle K, 2337 Washington Street, reported a shoplifting case, NTA signed and served on Tyler Bittel.
At 9:53 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a possible theft. No theft.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 2507 7th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 2:06 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3821 10th Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 4:59 p.m. burglary of an XBox was reported at 2215 18th Street.
Theft
At 10:16 p.m. a report of items stolen out of his vehicle while he was in the store at 3503 10th Street.