Cop Shop (6/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/5)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:04 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NE 180 Road.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:41 a.m. Travis Leech was arrested on a KWDC warrant for DWS at 801 Odell Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:59 p.m. a burglary was reported at 250 SE 50 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/5)

Theft

At 9:03 a.m. Presto – Circle K, 2337 Washington Street, reported a shoplifting case, NTA signed and served on Tyler Bittel.

At 9:53 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a possible theft. No theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 2507 7th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:06 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3821 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:59 p.m. burglary of an XBox was reported at 2215 18th Street.

Theft

At 10:16 p.m. a report of items stolen out of his vehicle while he was in the store at 3503 10th Street.