Bumper wheat crop not expected in Barton County but it could be worse

This week’s National Agricultural Statistics Service report released Monday suggests that almost half of the winter wheat crop in Kansas continues to struggle. That report rated 16 percent of the wheat “very poor,” while another 33 percent is in poor condition. While he’s not expecting a bumper crop in this area, Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler says compared to other parts of the state, the Golden Belt is in pretty good shape.

The NASS report said 35 percent of the state’s wheat crop is in fair condition,15 percent is rated in good condition and 1 percent in excellent condition. 96 percent of the wheat crop has headed, just behind the five-year average of 97 percent at this point in the year.

Mauler says harvest could get underway in this area by the end of next week.