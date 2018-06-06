Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/5)

BOOKED: Travis Leech of Great Bend on Kiowa County District Court warrant for DWS, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Nelson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for probation violation, she is to serve three days.

BOOKED: Allyssia Jackson on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat with a bond of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John Stevenson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tina Creamer of Ellinwood on EPD case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Larry Carpenter of Ellinwood on EPD case for possession of methampethamine, and possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Antonio Brison of Ellinwood on EPD case for possessinon of methamphetamine, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S. Russell County warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $100 cash only.

BOOKED: Cierra Most of Ellinwood on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Cline of Ellinwood on EPD case for possession of methamphetamine with a $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Ricky L. Myers on BCDC warrant to KDOC.

RELEASED: Hope N. Huslig on GBMC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Travis Leech of Great Bend on Kiowa County District Court warrant for DWS after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Allyssia Jackson on BCDC warrant for criminal threat with a bond of $5,000 posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tina Creamer of Ellinwood on EPD case for possession of methamphetamine with $10,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.