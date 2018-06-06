Back to college on day 2 of draft for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — The Royals’ first five selections in the 2018 Draft had one thing in common: They were all college pitchers.

Day 2 of the Draft on Tuesday was largely similar for the Royals, as they once again prioritized polished collegiate players over high school talent. With one of the more depleted farm systems in the Major Leagues, Kansas City hopes the crop selected this week can help revitalize its Minor League system.

Round 3: OF Kyle Isbel, UNLV

Round 4: OF Eric Cole, Arkansas

Round 5: LHP Austin Cox, Mercer

Round 6: RHP Zach Haake, Kentucky

Round 7: RHP Tyler Gray, Central Arkansas

Round 8: OF Jackson Lueck, Florida State

Round 9: OF Kevon Jackson, Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Round 10: LHP Austin Lambright, Central Oklahoma

The Draft concludes on Wednesday, with exclusive coverage of Rounds 11-40 beginning on MLB.com at 11 a.m CT.