After 40 years, Lyons Police Chief set to retire

The past four decades the City of Lyons has always associated Chris Detmer’s name with law enforcement. After 40 years with the Lyons Police Department, Chief Detmer is retiring on June 16.

Detmer grew up in Lyons, went to Barton Community College to receive an associate’s degree in criminal justice, and was became a full-time officer in Lyons in 1978.

Detmer says a lot has changed in the department over the years.

Chris Detmer Audio

Detmer worked his way up to positions of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and then was named Chief of Police in 2003. The Chief says keeping busy following retirement should not be a problem.

Chris Detmer Audio

A reception for Detmer will be held June 15 at 9 a.m. at Lyons City Hall.

Detmer expected the City of Lyons to work on his replacement later this month, a position that oversees a department of six full-time and two part-time employees.