2 dead, 1 hospitalized after Kan. head-on semi crash

ATCHISON — Two people died in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Mercury Cougar driven by Elaine L. Drennon, 55, Atchison, was northbound on U.S. 59 just east of Center Township.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on in the southbound lanes.

Drennon and a passenger in the Cougar Karen Sue Keil, 59, Kansas City, MO. were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to First Call. The semi driver William R. Wilson, 48, Annville, KY., was transported to the hospital in St. Joseph.

Keil was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.