Tuesday Sports Headlines

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 9-6. Trout scored three runs and drove in two, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols also had two RBIs, and Jefry Marte hit a solo home run to help the Angels improve to 4-0 against the Royals this season.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State says forward Cameron Lard has enrolled at a wellness center instead of joining teammates for summer workouts. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says Lard needs to change some personal habits. Lard’s drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed in April during a pretrial hearing, according to the Des Moines Register. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 and pleaded guilty to speeding. Both charges are misdemeanors. Lard is expected to rejoin the team after completing the wellness program.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — JP France held Oklahoma to two hits over seven innings, and Mississippi State advanced to a NCAA Tournament Super Regional for the third straight year as it defeated the Sooners 8-1 in the deciding game of the Tallahassee Regional. This is the 23rd time under the current format a team has drop their first game in a regional and then won the next four to advance.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov smiled about getting four assists. He tried not to smile too much at the thought of being one win away from the Stanley Cup. With Kuznetsov and goaltender Braden Holtby leading the way, the Washington Capitals are on the verge of capturing the first title in their 43rd season after routing the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 on Monday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will get their first chance to hoist the Cup in Game 5 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with welcoming a smaller delegation because many players weren’t planning to attend, President Donald Trump has scratched a White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles. Trump says fans deserve better. Trump is citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem. A person set to attend the ceremony tells The Associated Press that fewer than half of the players had planned to go. No Eagles players took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Casey Mize went from undrafted three years ago all the way to No. 1. The Detroit Tigers selected the Auburn right-hander with the first pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night. The announcement at MLB Network studios marked the second time the Tigers led off the draft, and first since they took Rice pitcher Matt Anderson in 1997. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mize wasn’t chosen by any organization out of high school three years ago, but developed into a potential big league ace while in college.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dwight Clark will forever be remembered for one iconic moment, his leap in the back of the end zone to make a fingertip grab of a game-winning touchdown that launched the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and is one of the most indelible images in NFL history. Clark, the author of one play simply known as “The Catch,” died Monday just more than one year after revealing he had ALS. He was 61.

UNDATED (AP) — Officials at Alabama and Kentucky say that Hall of Fame former administrator and basketball coach C.M. Newton has died. He was 88. Newton was a member of Kentucky’s 1951 NCAA championship squad during a basketball career spanning more than 50 years as a player, coach and administrator. Newton also influenced selection of the original U.S. Olympic “Dream Team” in 1992.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Detroit 4

Final Detroit 4 N-Y Yankees 2

Final L-A Angels 9 Kansas City 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 11 Atlanta 4

Final San Francisco 10 Arizona 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 6 Vegas 2