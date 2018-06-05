Sheriff: Reward offered in Kan. drive-by shooting that injured child

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred May 20 near Mayetta, Kansas and offering a reward, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, May 20, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the 13000 block of 166th Road north of Mayetta.

Deputies and investigators arrived at the scene and found multiple rounds that had been fired into the residence. Jackson County EMS transported a minor child from the residence to an area hospital who had been struck by a bullet.

The injury was not life threatening. A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and conviction of person(s) responsible.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.