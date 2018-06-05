Royals take college pitchers with first 5 picks

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Royals say they didn’t necessarily plan to draft five college pitchers on Day 1 of the 2018 MLB Draft.

But it happened to work out that way on Monday, which could, however, sync those pitchers up with the Royals’ next wave of talented Minor Leaguers — position players such as Khalil Lee, Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez — who are developing in Class A ball.

With their first pick — No. 18 overall — the Royals selected Florida junior right-hander Brady Singer, who ranks No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 Prospects list.

The Royals went after another Gator with the 33rd overall pick, a compensation selection for losing Lorenzo Cain to free agency, selecting right-hander Jackson Kowar. Kowar is also a 6-foot-5 junior. His fastball can touch 98 mph and regularly sits in the mid-90s. Kowar was MLB Pipeline’s No. 15 prospect.

With the 34th overall pick, compensation for losing Eric Hosmer to free agency, the Royals took Virginia left-hander Daniel Lynch, the No. 77 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

With the 40th overall pick, the Royals took yet another pitcher, Stanford senior left-hander Kris Bubic, ranked the No. 49 prospect by MLB Pipeline, which called Bubic’s changeup one of the best in the Draft.

And with their last pick on Day 1, the Royals took Memphis junior right-hander Jonathan Bowlan, who is 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds. Bowlan is No. 113 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 and can hit 97 mph with his fastball.

The Royals have the largest signing pool of any team at $12,781,900. They will have a allotment of $3,349,300 to sign Singer, $2,118,700 to sign Kowar, $2,066,700 to sign Lynch, $1,786,300 to sign Bubic and $1,168,300 to sign Bowlan.

The Draft continues on Tuesday with Rounds 3-10.