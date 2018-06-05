Questions arise with Great Bend Public Library’s 2019 budget request

Funding, purchases, and requests from the Great Bend Public Library to the Great Bend City Council have been shaky over the past few years. There were a few questions that popped up Monday night as local agencies went before the City Council to request funding for the 2019 fiscal year.

Gail Santy took over as Library Director in January, replacing Harry Willems, and asked the Council for $755,050 in 2019. According to a memo sent out by City Clerk Shawna Schafer, $727,000 was allotted to the Library in 2018. Santy mentioned it is important to keep their funding at the same level or higher to receive support from the state and grants.

Gail Santy Audio

The concern that was brought up by councilmember Jolene Biggs was in 2017, the City funded the Library $555,000. There was an excess cash balance in the library fund, so the City raised the 2018 budget to $727,000 to allow for the one-time cash dispersal. Schafer says that one-time dispersal is no longer available, meaning the Library would be asking for a roughly $200,000 increase in their budget for 2019.

Shawna Schafer Audio

The Library received $3,500 in state aid and $21,000 from systems grants.

The other unclear part of the Library’s 2019 budget request came from the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) payment to the city. In 2015, the library purchased a $920,000 HVAC, and since the Library and its board had the final decision, the City paid for HVAC and put the Library on an 8-and-a-quarter year loan with a two percent interest rate. The payment plan has equated to the Library paying $100,000 back to the City each year so far. In the Library’s 2019 budget request, part of their $755,050 proposal includes $100,000 for contracted services (HVAC). If the City chooses to fund the Library the full amount, the City would be funding their own payment received by the Library.

Budget discussions will continue throughout the summer for the City Council.