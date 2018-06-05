Man rode his blue bicycle, robbed Kansas bank

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – An Kansas man pleaded guilty today to bank robbery after investigators identified him by his blue bicycle and the tattoo of a spider web on his left hand, according to U.S. Attorney Steve McAllister.

Richard Armenta, 57, Overland Park, Kan., pleaded guilty to a Nov. 24, 2017, robbery at Capital Federal Savings Bank, 9001 E. Santa Fe in Overland Park. Armenta left the bank with cash, but investigators had two clues: the tattoo on his left hand and the blue bicycle he rode to the bank.

On Dec. 2, Overland Park Police officers were called to a disturbance involving Armenta. They identified him from video surveillance of the bank robbery, the tattoo on his hand and a blue bicycle in the back of his pickup.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 20, 2018. Both parties have agreed to recommend 37 months in federal prison. McAllister commended the Overland Park Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.