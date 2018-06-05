Local FFA members earn Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Local FFA members were among the 60 Kansas students awarded $1,000 Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships during the third session of the 90th Kansas FFA State Convention, May 30–June 1, 2018, on the Kansas State University campus.

The Built Ford Tough FFA Scholarship Program recognizes FFA members’ talents and accomplishments while encouraging their future academic achievements.

“We’re proud to recognize these student leaders for their commitment to FFA and the leadership they display in their chapters and their communities,” said Marie Reveles, Kansas FFA State Secretary. “We appreciate this financial support from Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough which will further these students’ educational goals.”

This year’s recipients are from: Abilene — Elise Jones; Anderson County — Tessa Jirak, Shylie Scheckel; Arkansas City — Lindsay Noland; Atwood — Cauy Hayes; Buhler — Jacob Milburn, Lawson Schultz; Burlington — Cody Collins; Central Heights — Tyler Roberts; Centralia — Josh Hasenkamp; Centre — Max Svoboda; Chapman — Lindsey Anderson, Jamie Rock; Cheney — Sam Reno; Cherryvale — Colben Dodson, Natalee Morris; Cheylin — Rachel Keltz; Clay Center — Garrett Craig; Colby — Hayden Reinert; Columbus — Dylan Helwig; Ellinwood — Katelyn Reh; Ellis — Jaylinn Pfeifer; Ell-Saline — Bryce Lange; Erie — Katie Malone; Fort Scott — Kaleb Guilfoyle; Garden City — Abigail Murrell; Girard — Jessica Brynds; Goodland — Blaine Sederstorm; Haven — Connor Peirce, Sydnee Shive; Hillsboro — Callyan Lacio; Holcomb — Emma Mangels; Holton — Mason Chanay; Horton — Krstin Becker, Callie Hoobler; Humboldt — Hunter Nickell; Inman — Alyssa Leslie, Elizabeth Wood; Iola — Isaiah Wicoff; Jackson Heights — Judd Nelson; Labette County — Shyanne Jones; Louisburg — Kaitlyn Urban; Manhattan — Kyndall Norris; Marais des Cygnes Valley — Kali Holt; Marmaton Valley — Emily Smart; Marysville — Michaela Forst; McLouth — Emma Jolley; Minneapolis — Courtney Walker; Ottawa — Travis Lutz; Paola — Garrett Davidson; Riverton — Devin Elliott; Pleasant Ridge — Ariana Horton; Pleasanton — Logan Mattingley; Renwick — Peyton Niemann; Republic County — Amanda Baxa; Southwestern Heights — Emily Headrick; St. Francis — Mattisen Witzel; Tonganoxie — Rebekah Martin; Wellington — Abby Lowe; Wichita Southeast — Serenity Radford.