Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

CLAY COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Monday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary D. Riekeman, 60, Abilene, was Southbound on Kansas 15 eleven miles south of Clay Center.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle. It left the roadway to the west ditch and the driver was thrown from the bike.

Riekeman was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neal Swensen Funeral Home. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.