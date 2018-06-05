Kansas man admits stealing $145,000 from work

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $145,000 from the company where he worked, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Richard H. Yust, 65, Hutchinson, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was working as controller for F&H Insulation Sales and Service, Inc., in Kechi, Kan. He used company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases of items for his personal use.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 20. He faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000. McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.