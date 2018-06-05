Kan. woman jailed after firing shotgun during dispute

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic disturbance and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic disturbance with shot fired at a residence in the 1700 Block of South Glenn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 26-year-old male victim told police at the scene he had a verbal argument with his 22-year-old finance. The woman picked up a shotgun and attempted to turn it towards him. The man told police he pushed the barrel of the gun upwards as it discharged in the room, according to Davidson.

The woman fled the scene with her 16-month-old daughter. Officers did locate her near the area of Harry and Oliver. She was arrested without incident and booked for aggravated assault, domestic violence, aggravated child endangerment and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to Davidson. He did not release her name.